HM Payson & Co. Has $100,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

