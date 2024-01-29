HM Payson & Co. Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

TDY opened at $418.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.60 and its 200 day moving average is $407.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

