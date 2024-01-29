HM Payson & Co. Has $47,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

