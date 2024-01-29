HM Payson & Co. Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $90,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASA stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,130,412 shares in the company, valued at $29,250,556.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Alexander Merk acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $65,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 53,520 shares in the company, valued at $807,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,130,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250,556.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 698,594 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,720 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

