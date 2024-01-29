HM Payson & Co. Invests $53,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

