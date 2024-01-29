HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

