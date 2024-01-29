HM Payson & Co. Makes New $241,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $381.09 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

