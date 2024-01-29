HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

