HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,225 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 9.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.5 %

MBC stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 5.69%.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

