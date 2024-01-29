HM Payson & Co. Purchases 205 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

