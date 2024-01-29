HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,239. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

