HM Payson & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 4,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LW opened at $104.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.