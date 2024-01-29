HM Payson & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 4,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 85,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LW opened at $104.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.36. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.
Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
