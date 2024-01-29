HM Payson & Co. Sells 972 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

