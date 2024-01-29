HM Payson & Co. Takes $50,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

