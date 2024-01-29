HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $129.93 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.