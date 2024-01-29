Humana’s (HUM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $530.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Humana stock opened at $361.23 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

