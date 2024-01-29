Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ichor were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

