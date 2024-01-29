IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $43.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,841. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

