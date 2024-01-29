Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 28,535 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.27 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

