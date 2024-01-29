Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

CRBG opened at $24.68 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

