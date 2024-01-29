Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 360,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $134.99 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

