Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.