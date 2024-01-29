Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

