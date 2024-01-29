Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 17,161 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

