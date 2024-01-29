Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.13 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.