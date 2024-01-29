Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $283.43 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

