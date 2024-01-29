Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $377.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.48. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

