Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,609 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.13 and a 1-year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.