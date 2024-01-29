Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 91,228 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $100,452.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

