Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 18,909 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 66,753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.