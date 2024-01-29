Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 37,217 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.