Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

