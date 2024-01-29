Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,247 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

