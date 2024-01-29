Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

