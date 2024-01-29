Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $216.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average is $212.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

