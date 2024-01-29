Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.