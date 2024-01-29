Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $130.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.