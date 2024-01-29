Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $419.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $432.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.71.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

