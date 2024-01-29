Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $419.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $432.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.71.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
