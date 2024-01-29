Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

WDC stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.