Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.10 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBX

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.