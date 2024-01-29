Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 3.0 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $275.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.29. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $291.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.