Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $437,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 239.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

HCA stock opened at $283.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.