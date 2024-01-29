Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 279.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

