Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.19 Million in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of SPX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $104.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.