Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.27 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 102.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after acquiring an additional 811,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

