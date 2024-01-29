Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.30 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

RDN opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $29.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

