Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.43 Million in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCC opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $138.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.