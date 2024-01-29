Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.47 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 45.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 20.9% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $143.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

