Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.50 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,493,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $184.79 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

