Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.77 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ALNY opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.70.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
